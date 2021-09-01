Left Menu

Tennis-Andreescu outlasts Golubic at U.S. Open

I've been struggling a lot this past year so for me, I'm just thinking about all those struggles and how it's all worth it. "Winning on this court again is just incredible." Andreescu needed a medical time out midway through the second set to attend to an upset stomach, but said it turned out to be fine. "My food was just rumbling in my stomach and I felt like I had to throw up, which is random because I ate like, five hours ago," she said.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-09-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 11:34 IST
Tennis-Andreescu outlasts Golubic at U.S. Open
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Bianca Andreescu overcame stomach pain and a stiff challenge from Viktorija Golubic to advance 7-5 4-6 7-5 into the second round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The 21-year-old, making her return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time since she won the tournament in 2019, got all she could handle from the Swiss in the nearly three-hour affair on a hot and humid night in New York.

But the sixth-seeded Andreescu's seven aces and punishing groundstrokes ultimately proved too much for Golubic. The Canadian yelled "Come on" and pumped her fist after Golubic sent a forehand wide on match point to seal the win.

Few knew what to expect from Andreescu coming into the year's final Grand Slam tournament. After defeating Serena Williams in 2019 final, Andreescu's 2020 Grand Slam campaign was written off by injury and sickness that included everything from tearing the meniscus in her left knee to testing positive for COVID-19.

This year, she has managed just one win at a Grand Slam tournament - a first-round victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu at this year's Australian Open. That was followed by first-round exits at both the French Open and Wimbledon.

"It's definitely emotional," Andreescu said in an on-court interview after the match. "I didn't play here last year and I honestly didn't play anything in 2020. I've been struggling a lot this past year so for me, I'm just thinking about all those struggles and how it's all worth it.

"Winning on this court again is just incredible." Andreescu needed a medical time out midway through the second set to attend to an upset stomach but said it turned out to be fine.

"My food was just rumbling in my stomach and I felt like I had to throw up, which is random because I ate like, five hours ago," she said. "It was totally fine after a couple of games but it was a little tough."

Next up for Andreescu is a second-round clash with American Lauren Davis on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021