Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttlers Krishna Nagar, Palak Kohli win respective matches in group stage

Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar on Thursday began his Tokyo Paralympics campaign with a 22-20, 21-10 win over Malaysia's Didin Taresoh in men's singles SH6 - Group B match.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 02-09-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 11:01 IST
Krishna Nagar (Image: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar on Thursday began his Tokyo Paralympics campaign with a 22-20, 21-10 win over Malaysia's Didin Taresoh in men's singles SH6 - Group B match. Krishna defeated Taresoh in straight sets and completed the match in 32 minutes. The Indian shuttler faced a tough fight in the first Game but got over the line with an easy win in the second essay.

Krishna will compete against Brazil's G. V. Tavares in his next group match on Friday. Meanwhile, shuttler Palak Kohli won her second Group A match in women's singles SU5. Palak defeated Zehra Baglar 2-0 (21-12, 21- 18).

Earlier in the day, shuttlers Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar went down 0-2 against second-seeded Huihui MA and Hefang Cheng of China in their first Group B match. Also, shuttlers Tarun Dhillon and Suhas L Yathiraj began their Tokyo Paralympics journey with wins.

Tarun defeated Thailand's shuttler in two straight sets to complete the win in 23 minutes while Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas defeated Jan Niklas Pott of Germany 21-9, 21-3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

