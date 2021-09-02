Sports News Roundup: Dodgers take over NL West lead; Ronaldo claims world record with late late show and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

U.S. Open starts late, a day after wild weather wreaks havoc

The start of play at the U.S. Open was delayed on Thursday, a day after remnants of Hurricane Ida brought torrential rains and high winds to the grounds, flooding roads and interrupting one match that was being played under a roof. The powerful storm led the National Weather Service to declare a flash flood emergency https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-city-mayor-declares-state-emergency-after-record-breaking-rain-2021-09-02 in New York City for the first time in history, with at least nine deaths reported in the region.

Athletics-Boston Marathon runners must be vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test

Runners in this year's Boston Marathon will need to provide proof of vaccination or produce a negative COVID-19 test in order to participate, race organisers said on Thursday. The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) said in a statement that all participants will be required to take either step prior to bib number pick-up ahead of the Oct. 11 race.

MLB roundup: Dodgers take over NL West lead

Max Scherzer pitched six scoreless innings while Max Muncy and Austin Barnes hit home runs for Los Angeles (85-49). With San Francisco losing at home 5-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Dodgers moved a half-game in front of the Giants in the NL West. The Dodgers finished off their fourth three-game sweep in their past six series as they head into a three-game set at San Francisco starting Friday. Los Angeles sits atop the division for the first time since sharing the lead on April 28.

Tennis-Schwartzman sees off Anderson after weather delay to reach third round

Argentine Diego Schwartzman overcame big-serving Kevin Anderson of South Africa and multiple weather interruptions to move into the U.S. Open third round with a 7-6(4) 6-3 6-4 win on Wednesday. Play was halted at Louis Armstrong Stadium in the opening set for over 30 minutes as the venue's retractable roof was unable to prevent rain from being blown in sideways by strong winds resulting from Tropical Storm Ida.

Soccer-Ronaldo claims world record with late late show

When Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu saved Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half penalty to deny the Manchester United forward a record 110th international goal for Portugal, the headlines wrote themselves. Ireland looked to be holding on for a famous World Cup qualifying victory in Portugal, but, as he so often does, the 36-year-old Ronaldo had the last word with two late goals to break Irish hearts - and the world record.

Tennis-U.S. Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Thursday(times in GMT): 1615 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Tennis-Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players

Roger Federer was the highest earning tennis player in the world over the last 12 months, making about $90.6 million before taxes, despite the Swiss maestro's time on court being limited by injury, Forbes' said on Thursday. Federer, who has skipped this year's U.S. Open due to a knee injury, made less than $1 million from playing tennis, with the bulk of his income coming from endorsements, Forbes' said https://www.forbes.com/sites/brettknight/2021/08/30/highest-paid-tennis-players-2021-federer-serena-and-nadal-win-even-when-they-cant-take-the-court/?sh=6a98c99245d2&utm_campaign=socialflowForbesMainTwitter&utm_medium=social&utm_source=ForbesMainTwitter.

Afghan Paralympian makes her debut after secret evacuation

Afghanistan's Zakia Khudadadi competed in the Paralympic Games on Thursday, becoming the first woman from her country to do so since Athens 2004, after a secret international effort to help the taekwondo athlete get out of Taliban-controlled Kabul. The 22-year-old and her compatriot Hossain Rasouli arrived in Tokyo on Saturday https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/two-afghan-athletes-arrive-tokyo-paralympics-2021-08-28 via Paris after Khudadadi made a video appeal https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/female-afghan-athlete-makes-plea-help-get-tokyo-2021-08-17 for help to leave the Afghan capital after the Taliban swept to power.

Tennis-Former champion Stephens sends teen sensation Gauff packing in second round

Experience trumped youth as former champion Sloane Stephens' deadly forehand sealed fellow American Coco Gauff's fate 6-4 6-2 in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday. The pair appeared evenly matched early on but the 17-year-old Gauff handed Stephens a critical break with a double fault on the last point in the ninth game and never regained the momentum from her 28-year-old opponent.

Motor racing-Hamilton hopes to benefit from the boos

Lewis Hamilton is braced for a barrage of boos from Max Verstappen's Orange Army at the first Dutch Grand Prix in 36 years but the seven times world champion hopes to turn it to his advantage. Some 70,000 fans will be at Zandvoort every day this weekend and Hamilton, three points clear of his Dutch Red Bull rival in the standings, can expect a hostile reception.

