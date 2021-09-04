Left Menu

Paralympics: Bhagat, Suhas enter badminton finals, assured of silvers; Manoj loses in semifinals

He topped it up with two gold medals and one silver medal at the IWAS World games in 2019.He clinched two gold medals at the BWF Para World Badminton Championships in Basel, Switzerland in 2019.This year, Bhagat had claimed two gold medals at the Dubai Para Badminton tournament in April when the sport returned after a year-long break due to the pandemic.Bhagat, who won the singles gold and also paired up with Manoj Sarkar to clinch the mens doubles gold in SL4-SL3 category.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-09-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 08:51 IST
Paralympics: Bhagat, Suhas enter badminton finals, assured of silvers; Manoj loses in semifinals
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Suhas Yathiraj on Saturday stormed into the men's singles finals of the badminton event in their respective classification but Manoj Sarkar's hopes came crashing after he suffered a loss in his SL3 class semifinal at the Tokyo Paralympics here.

The 33-year-old Bhagat, the current world no 1, secured a 21-11 21-16 win over Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the first SL3 class semifinals that lasted 36 minutes.

The top seeded Indian, current World and Asian champion, will clash with Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the summit clash later in the day.

In SL4 class, Suhas outwitted Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan 21-9 21-15 in 31 minutes in the first semifinal.

The Noida District Magistrate will face the winner of the other semifinal between second seed Indian Tarun Dhillon and top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the summit clash on Sunday.

Manoj, however, couldn't get into any sort of rhythm against second seeded Bethell, going down 8-21 10-21 in the other men's singles SL3 class semifinals.

The 31-year-old will now play Fujihara in the bronze medal play-off later in the day.

With only half of the court being used in this classification, Bhagat and Fujihara engaged in a lot of long rallies and the Indian came up on top most of the time.

Bhagat, top seed, lagged 2-4 early in the opening game but a series of overhead drops helped him claw back. The duo was 8-8 before the Indian entered the interval at 11-8.

After the break, he continued his good run and eventually pocketed the opening game with six straight points.

It was a Bhagat show in the second game as well as the Indian led all the way to come up trumps. Bhagat will pair up with Palak Kohli for their mixed doubles SL3-SU5 semifinals later in the day.

''It was a great game against Fujihara, he pushed me with some great shots. But I had a plan and I executed it very well. I am happy I have reached my maiden Paralympic finals but the work is not done yet,'' said Bhagat after his match.

Bhagat, who had developed a defect on his left leg after contracting polio at the age of 5, has won a total of 45 international medals, including four world championship golds.

He won two golds and a bronze in men's singles, besides two golds and a silver in men's doubles at the BWF Para world championships in the last eight years.

In the 2019 edition at Basel, Bhagat had won gold medals in both singles and doubles events.

In the 2018 Asian Para Games, he won two medals – a gold and a bronze. He topped it up with two gold medals and one silver medal at the IWAS World games in 2019.

He clinched two gold medals at the BWF Para World Badminton Championships in Basel, Switzerland in 2019.

This year, Bhagat had claimed two gold medals at the Dubai Para Badminton tournament in April when the sport returned after a year-long break due to the pandemic.

Bhagat, who won the singles gold and also paired up with Manoj Sarkar to clinch the men's doubles gold in SL4-SL3 category. In SL classification, persons with standing/lower limb impairment/severe are allowed to compete.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021