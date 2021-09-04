Left Menu

Tennis-Newlyweds Svitolina and Monfils enjoying healthy competition on tour

It's very nice to have someone next to you at the same sport and top level who understands and who supports you and shares the same goals." While Svitolina likes to focus on one match at a time, she said Monfils prefers to look a few matches ahead to keep an eye on possible opponents.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 11:50 IST
Tennis-Newlyweds Svitolina and Monfils enjoying healthy competition on tour
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina said being married to fellow professional Gael Monfils was not a distraction but instead, a source of motivation when they are on tour together. The 26-year-old, who tied the knot with Monfils in July, said a healthy competition between the pair has had a positive impact on their performances at the U.S. Open.

Svitolina strolled to a 6-4 6-2 win over Russia's Daria Kasatkina to set up a fourth-round clash with two-times Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, while Monfils will take on Italian Jannik Sinner in the third round on Saturday. "It's a big motivation for both of us because we both are in the tournament and both very competitive. We try to put everything (that) is possible to go far in the tournament, try to do better than the other one," she said.

"I'm happy that we're playing different days because then we can focus on one person. I'm very happy that Gael is playing well and winning. "If I won today, tomorrow he will be really pumped to do everything in his power to win... It's very nice to have someone next to you at the same sport and top level who understands and who supports you and shares the same goals."

While Svitolina likes to focus on one match at a time, she said Monfils prefers to look a few matches ahead to keep an eye on possible opponents. "I try to tell him it's not a good sign," she said with a laugh, adding that she probably checks Monfils' draw more than her own.

"No, he's very professional. For sure he does everything, all his preparations, for his upcoming match. Mine, I look match by match."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021