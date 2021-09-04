Left Menu

Gold medallist shooter Avani Lekhara to be India's flag-bearer at closing ceremony of Paralympics

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-09-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 19:26 IST
Gold medallist shooter Avani Lekhara to be India's flag-bearer at closing ceremony of Paralympics
  • Country:
  • Japan

Shooter Avani Lekhara will be the flag bearer of country's contingent during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, here on Sunday.

The 19-year-old trailblazer Lekhara had won a gold in R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event on Monday before claiming the 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze on Friday.

''Avani will be the flag bearer and there will be 11 participants from the Indian contingent during the closing ceremony,'' an official of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) said.

Lekhara, who was paralysed below the waist after a car accident in 2012, is only the Indian to win multiple medals in a single edition of the Games.

Before Lekhara, Joginder Singh Sodhi whad won a silver and two bronze medals in the 1984 Paralympics.

Another shooter Singhraj Adana joined the exclusive club on Saturday when he added a silver in P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event to the bronze in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event he won on Tuesday.

Shot-putter Tek Chand was India's flag-bearer for the Paralympics opening ceremony on August 24 after he replaced high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu in the last minute.

Mariyappan, who won a silver here, was quarantined along with five other Indians after coming in close contact of a COVID positive person during his flight to Tokyo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021