Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: 19-year-old shooter Avani to be India's flag bearer in Closing Ceremony

19-year-old shooter Avani Lekhara will be India's flag-bearer at the Closing Ceremony of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. The Closing Ceremony will see a total of 11 members of the Indian contingent in attendance.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-09-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 19:43 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: 19-year-old shooter Avani to be India's flag bearer in Closing Ceremony
Avani Lekhara (Photo: Twitter/Saikhom Mirabai Chanu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

19-year-old shooter Avani Lekhara will be India's flag-bearer at the Closing Ceremony of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. The Closing Ceremony will see a total of 11 members of the Indian contingent in attendance. So far, the Indian para-athletes have put on a tremendous show at the event, winning 17 medals already which is the country's best-ever return at the event.

On Friday, Avani had clinched a bronze medal in the Women's 50m air rifle 3 positions SH1 event. This was Avani's second medal in the ongoing Paralympics as she had won gold earlier this week. On Saturday, it was the Indian para badminton stars who stole the show with Pramod Bhagat winning the gold medal and Manoj Sarkar winning the bronze in men's singles SL3 event.

Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana on Saturday said his dream to see the national flag flying high at the Tokyo Paralympics has been fulfilled. Singhraj clinched the Silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final on Saturday as Manish Narwal won the gold medal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021