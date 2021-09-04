Left Menu

Odisha CM, Guv hails Pramod Bhagat’s badminton gold in Paralympics

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal congratulated Pramod Bhagat for winning gold in mens singles SL3 class at the Tokyo Paralympics.Golden moment Congratulations to Odishas talent Pramod Bhagat who won the countrys first gold medal in ParaBadmintion, Patnaik posted on social media platforms.Your success has made the whole nation proud.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 22:57 IST
Odisha CM, Guv hails Pramod Bhagat’s badminton gold in Paralympics
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal congratulated Pramod Bhagat for winning gold in men's singles SL3 class at the Tokyo Paralympics.

"Golden moment! Congratulations to Odisha's talent Pramod Bhagat who won the country's first gold medal in ParaBadmintion," Patnaik posted on social media platforms.

"Your success has made the whole nation proud. Wishing you a bright future ahead," the chief minister added.

Replying to Patnaik, Bhagat tweeted: "Thank you for all your support, this journey wouldn't be possible without your support." "I hope we make Odisha the global Hub of Para-Badminton and Para Sports," he added.

Bhagat, a resident of Attabira in Odisha's Bargarh district, notched up a thrilling straight-game win over Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the summit clash.

''This win will be etched in the hearts of every Indian," the governor tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021