Odisha CM, Guv hails Pramod Bhagat’s badminton gold in Paralympics

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal congratulated Pramod Bhagat for winning gold in men's singles SL3 class at the Tokyo Paralympics.

"Golden moment! Congratulations to Odisha's talent Pramod Bhagat who won the country's first gold medal in ParaBadmintion," Patnaik posted on social media platforms.

"Your success has made the whole nation proud. Wishing you a bright future ahead," the chief minister added.

Replying to Patnaik, Bhagat tweeted: "Thank you for all your support, this journey wouldn't be possible without your support." "I hope we make Odisha the global Hub of Para-Badminton and Para Sports," he added.

Bhagat, a resident of Attabira in Odisha's Bargarh district, notched up a thrilling straight-game win over Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the summit clash.

''This win will be etched in the hearts of every Indian," the governor tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)