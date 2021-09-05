Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic dispatches old rival Nishikori to reach fourth round

After tackling two U.S. Open debutants Novak Djokovic faced an old foe on Saturday, reaching the fourth round with a 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 6-2 win over Kei Nishikori to stay on course for a record 21st major title that would complete the calendar Grand Slam. Following first ever meetings with Denmark's Holger Rune and Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, Djokovic faced a seasoned campaigner in Nishikori, who was runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Open having beaten the Serb to move into that year's final.

Golf-Koepka withdraws from Tour Championship with wrist injury

Brooks Koepka withdrew from the Tour Championship on Saturday after injuring his left wrist hitting a ball out of the rough, prompting questions about whether the American will be fit enough to compete at the upcoming Ryder Cup. Koepka injured his wrist on the 10th hole at East Lake when his club hit a tree root on his approach shot. He finished the hole and the next two before withdrawing with a score of one-under for the season-ending tournament, placing him well out of contention.

Tennis-Osaka earns support after announcing break from sport

Retired athletes voiced their support for four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka on Saturday after she said she would take a break from tennis having lost her enthusiasm for competition. The world number three suffered a stunning defeat in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday before tearfully telling reporters she planned to take an indefinite break from the sport.

Tennis-British teen star Raducanu taking 'dream' Grand Slam run in stride

Reaching the second week of the U.S. Open on Saturday, British star-on-the-rise Emma Raducanu's biggest problem may be that she didn't pack enough wristbands. The 18-year-old reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in a stunning Grand Slam debut this year, outlasting more experienced compatriots including twice champion Andy Murray and earning acclaim as the most exciting up-and-comer in British tennis.

Golf-Europe take early lead over U.S. at the Solheim Cup

Holders Europe grabbed a 3-1/2 to 1/2 lead over the United States after the morning round of foursomes on the first day of the Solheim Cup at the Inverness Club in Toledo on Saturday. Clutch putts down the stretch by Europe's Leona Maguire and Emily Pedersen helped Europe to their biggest lead after the first session of the biennial team competition since 2003.

Tennis-Relentless Raducanu races into U.S. Open last 16

British teenager Emma Raducanu extended her dream run at Flushing Meadows with a stunning 6-0 6-1 win over Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo to race into the U.S. Open last 16 on Saturday. The 18-year-old Raducanu, who burst onto the scene earlier this year by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in her first Grand Slam appearance, was utterly dominant against Sorribes Tormo, closing out the one-sided match in 70 minutes.

Tennis-Medvedev resumes hunt for maiden major against 'tricky' Evans

Second seed Daniil Medvedev resumes his bid for his first Grand Slam title against Britain's Dan Evans at the U.S. Open on Sunday, while Aryna Sabalenka faces her good friend and doubles partner Elise Mertens in the fourth round. Russia's Medvedev, a losing finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2019, is yet to drop a set in New York so far and faces world number 27 Evans in the second match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first career meeting between the two.

Tennis-Stephens suffers abuse on social media after U.S. Open loss

American Sloane Stephens received a torrent of angry messages on social media, including racist and sexist abuse, following her third round loss to Angelique Kerber at the U.S. Open, the tournament's 2017 champion said on Saturday. Stephens, who is Black, said she got over 2,000 messages of abuse after Friday's 5-7 6-2 6-3 defeat.

MLB roundup: Jays outslug A's, earn walk-off 11-10 win

Marcus Semien hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a come-from-behind win, 11-10 win over the visiting Oakland A's on Friday. Mark Canha had hit a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth against Jordan Romano (7-1) to take a 10-8 lead. The Blue Jays had scored six in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game.

Tennis-Andreescu rolls through to U.S. Open fourth round

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu fired off 21 winners to make quick work of Belgian Greet Minnen 6-1 6-2 in the third round of the tournament on Saturday. The 21-year-old Canadian won nearly all of her first-serve points in the first set on Louis Armstrong Stadium with just four unforced errors, two years after she hoisted the trophy.

