Left Menu

Tennis-Berrettini plotting path to ending Djokovic U.S. Open dream, says coach

The two players will face off at a 2021 Grand Slam for the third consecutive time at Flushing Meadows, after Djokovic came out on top in the quarter-finals of Roland Garros and the Wimbledon final. "Last Thursday we trained with Novak and tried a little something that could be useful, while trying to understand and study what can cause him most bother," coach Vincenzo Santopadre told La Repubblica on Wednesday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:45 IST
Tennis-Berrettini plotting path to ending Djokovic U.S. Open dream, says coach
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Matteo Berrettini's coach has warned Novak Djokovic that he has something up his sleeve to help the Italian make it third time lucky against the world number one in Wednesday's U.S. Open quarter-final. The two players will face off at a 2021 Grand Slam for the third consecutive time at Flushing Meadows after Djokovic came out on top in the quarter-finals of Roland Garros and the Wimbledon final.

"Last Thursday we trained with Novak and tried a little something that could be useful, while trying to understand and study what can cause him most bother," coach Vincenzo Santopadre told La Repubblica on Wednesday. "Maybe I am deluding myself, but I am an optimist and I am very confident this time too."

Djokovic, who is chasing a calendar Grand Slam and record 21st major title in New York, has a perfect 3-0 career record over Berrettini, but Santopadre only sees positives from the encounter. "These are the matches Berrettini can take the most from, even if he loses. Playing the Serbian is a pleasure, it is the road to the future," he said.

"We already have something in mind for today. As the match goes on, more ideas come along." He added: "Matteo can win a Grand Slam, I will not budge from this conviction. I know that it would be an exceptional, historic feat, but it is not absurd."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021