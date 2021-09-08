Left Menu

Soccer-Former Liverpool striker Fowler leaves managerial role at ISL side East Bengal

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has left his job as manager of East Bengal by mutual consent, the Indian Super League (ISL) club said on Wednesday, with Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel Diaz set to be his replacement.

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has left his job as manager of East Bengal by mutual consent, the Indian Super League (ISL) club said on Wednesday, with Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel Diaz set to be his replacement. The former England forward was appointed on a two-year contract by East Bengal last October but could only lead the side to a ninth-placed finish in the ISL last season, winning just three of the 20 games.

"SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach's contract," the club said in a statement. "Alongside his assistant Tony Grant, he took charge of the team in a very challenging period of transition and managed to overcome significant odds to bring the fans some moments of joy in the club's first-ever season in the Indian Super League."

