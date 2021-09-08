Left Menu

Bangladesh clinch first-ever T20 series win against New Zealand

Bangladesh registered their first-ever T20I series win against New Zealand after taking an unassailable 3-1 lead on Wednesday. They defeated the Blackcaps by six wickets at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in the fourth T20I match of the series.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:14 IST
Bangladesh clinch first-ever T20 series win against New Zealand
Bangladesh against New Zealand (Photo: Twitter/ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh registered their first-ever T20I series win against New Zealand after taking an unassailable 3-1 lead on Wednesday. They defeated the Blackcaps by six wickets at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in the fourth T20I match of the series. Bangladesh bowlers first came up with a thrilling performance with the ball to restrict the visitors to 93 all out. Then skipper Mahmud Ullah's unbeaten 43 helped the hosts in taking a 3-1 lead in the five-match T20I series.

The series win is Bangladesh's third in the last three months - they beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in July and Australia 4-1 in August. New Zealand were bowled out below 100 due to the heroics of Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman. They became the first Bangladeshi pair to take four-wicket hauls in the same T20I innings.

Chasing the total, Mohammad Naim and skipper Mahmud Ullah stitched together a vital partnership of 34 runs and took Bangladesh close to yet another historic series victory at home. They could not take the hosts home though as Naim was run out on 29 with the score at 69/4. Mahmud Ullah and Afif Hossain kept their nerves and the hosts chased the target with six wickets remaining. The skipper top-scored in the innings with a crucial knock of 43*. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021