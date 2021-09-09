Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer - Southgate defends zero subs strategy after Poland draw

England manager Gareth Southgate defended his decision not to use any substitutes in the 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Poland on Wednesday. The Poles used all five of their substitutes during the game and ended strongly, grabbing their equaliser in stoppage time.

Soccer-Fornals and Torres goals give Spain victory in Kosovo

Goals from Pablo Fornals and Ferran Torres earned Spain a 2-0 victory away to Kosovo in World Cup qualifying Group B on Wednesday and dragged them back into automatic qualification contention. Fornals produced a fine near-post finish from the angle on 32 minutes after smart build-up play from Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata.

Soccer-Italy return to winning ways with rout of Lithuania

Italy recorded their first win since being crowned European champions as strikers Moise Kean and Giacomo Raspadori inspired a crushing 5-0 win over Lithuania to strengthen their grip on top spot in World Cup qualifying Group C. The two 21-year-olds impressed their manager by lighting up the first half, as Kean netted twice either side of an Edgaras Utkus own goal and Raspadori, making his first start for his country, also scored.

Soccer-Sane inspires Germany to big win over Iceland

Winger Leroy Sane scored one goal and made another as Germany made it three wins in a row with a resounding 4-0 victory over Iceland in World Cup qualifying Group J on Wednesday. The Germans took the lead in the fifth minute when Sane played in Serge Gnabry to score, and after a lengthy VAR review for a possible offside, the goal stood.

Tennis - Bencic hopes teenagers Raducanu, Fernandez are protected from hype

U.S. Open semi-finalists Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez must be protected from the hype and pressure that the teenagers are likely to encounter in the coming months after their New York heroics, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic said on Wednesday. British 18-year-old Raducanu brushed aside Bencic 6-3 6-4 to become the first qualifier to reach the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows and the third woman ranked outside the top 100 to advance into the final-four, emulating Kim Clijsters and Billie Jean King.

Soccer - Belief behind fearless Poland display against England, says Moder

Poland's fearless approach to their World Cup qualifying match with England helped them earn a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, midfielder Jakub Moder said. Poland midfielder Damian Szymanski headed in a stoppage time equaliser for the hosts to cancel out Harry Kane's opener in the 72nd minute as they ended England's 100% record in Group I.

NFL - New season kicks off amid rift over COVID-19 vaccines, testing

The National Football League (NFL) kicks off another season on Thursday with profound differences of opinion lingering between the league and the union over COVID-19 vaccines and testing, as both parties work to manage the risks of playing in a pandemic. Last month the NFL pushed back on claims from the players' union that it did not discuss making COVID-19 vaccines a requirement to play this season, despite mandating inoculations for staff and coaches.

Soccer - Praet scores for Belgium in a narrow win over Belarus

Dennis Praet’s first-half goal secured a narrow 1-0 away win for Belgium over Belarus in Kazan on Wednesday to move them closer to World Cup qualification. The midfielder’s 33rd-minute strike maintained Belgium's unbeaten run in Group E as they advanced to 16 points, nine points ahead of the Czech Republic, who have played one game fewer, and Wales, who have two games in hand.

Tennis-Zverev eases past Harris into U.S. Open semi-finals

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev extended his winning streak to 16 matches by easing past South African Lloyd Harris 7-6(6) 6-3 6-4 and into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Wednesday where the German looms large as a potential roadblock to Novak Djokovic's bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam. The victory leaves Zverev one win away from returning to a second consecutive U.S. Open final and another shot at a first career major title after losing to Dominic Thiem last year.

Tennis - Serena not on entry list for Indian Wells, Osaka currently in

Serena Williams, who sat out the U.S. Open due to a torn hamstring, was not on the entry list released on Wednesday for next month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells while Naomi Osaka was one of five former champions entered in the women's draw. While four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka was on the entry list for the Oct. 4-17 hardcourt event, her participation remains in doubt given she said last week that she would be taking a break from tennis to concentrate on her mental health.

