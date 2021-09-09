Left Menu

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's biopic to be produced by Luv Films

Former India skipper and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday revealed Luv Films will produce a biopic on his journey.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Former India skipper and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday revealed Luv Films will produce a biopic on his journey. "Cricket has been my life, it gave me confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen," tweeted Ganguly.

Ganguly was renowned for his leadership style on the field and for not letting the opposition take it easy in a match. Termed as 'God of off-side' by Rahul Dravid, Ganguly never took a backseat. Rather, he always believed in taking the mantle and controlling the uncontrollable. For over a decade, Ganguly's swashbuckling yet elegant batting enthralled the fans in the country and worldwide and it also gave the opposition a headache. Popularly known as 'Dada', he had made his Test debut against England in the summer of 1996. He immediately made headlines as he went on to score a century in his maiden Test at Lord's.

The left-handed batsman also went on to score a century in his second Test. Thus, he became the only third batsman to score a century in each of his first two innings. The 'Prince of Kolkata' then announced himself in the ODI format as he won four consecutive Man of the Match awards in 1997 against Pakistan. In 2000, the match-fixing scandal engulfed the Indian camp, and Ganguly was then made the captain of the side. It was a herculean task to manage the team in turbulent times.

As soon as Dada became the skipper, he started grooming new talent. It is a testament to his leadership that Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, MS Dhoni, Ashish Nehra, and Zaheer Khan all came into their own with Ganguly as captain. Ganguly first led India to the finals of the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy. In 2001, another watershed moment came for Indian cricket as the Ganguly-led side defeated Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Prince of Kolkata called time on his career in 2008 after playing his last Test against Australia in Nagpur. The former skipper played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. The left-handed batsman scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career. Ganguly had led India in 195 matches across all formats and managed to win 97 matches out of those. The Prince of Kolkata later went on to become the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and is now the President of the BCCI. (ANI)

