Mohammad Nabi set to lead Afghanistan in T20 World Cup after Rashid Khan steps down as skipper

All-rounder Mohammad Nabi is set to take the captaincy of Afghanistan for the upcoming T20 World Cup after skipper Rashid Khan stepped down from the role on Thursday. Rashid decided to step down from captaincy after the spinner claimed that his "consent" was not obtained before announcing the squad for ICC men's T20 World Cup slated to be played in UAE and Oman.

Nabi, who had earlier captained Afghanistan, will be now lead the side, reported ESPNcricinfo. Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday announced the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Minutes after the announcement, Rashid said the selection committee and ACB didn't obtain his consent for the team.

"As the captain and responsible person for the nation, I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team. The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media," Rashid said in a statement on Twitter. "I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role as the captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately. It's Always my proud playing for Afghanistan," he added.

In the squad, wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad was also named in the squad. Afasr Zazai and Farid Ahmad Malik were included as the two reserve players. Afghanistan T20 Squad: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmed

Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmed Malik (ANI)

