Soccer-Phoenix to become 10th team in Australia women's league

Wellington Phoenix are set to become the 10th team in Australia's W-League when the women's competition kicks off next season. Wellington will become the competition's first new member since 2015 and the move comes two years before Australia and New Zealand co-host the Women's World Cup. "This is the culmination of years of hard work and perseverance to make a professional women's football team in New Zealand a reality," Wellington Phoenix General Manager David Dome said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 08:47 IST
Wellington will become the competition's first new member since 2015 and the move comes two years before Australia and New Zealand co-host the Women's World Cup.

"This is the culmination of years of hard work and perseverance to make a professional women's football team in New Zealand a reality," Wellington Phoenix General Manager David Dome said in a statement. The 2021/22 W-League season is due to kick off on Nov. 13 and Wellington's involvement will see the number of matches in the competition increase to 74 from 57.

Further expansion is due in 2022 with both Western United and Central Coast Mariners stating their intention to join. "We promised we would move quickly to implement the vision contained in our strategy for the growth of women's football, and having Wellington join the W-League next season immediately creates more games and more football," Greg O'Rourke, Australian Professional Leagues commissioner, said.

The APL said the team would be run as a partnership between Wellington Phoenix and New Zealand Football and would initially be based in New South Wales due to quarantine restrictions in place between Australia and New Zealand.

