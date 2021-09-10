Left Menu

David Goffin to miss rest of 2021 season due to injury

Belgium tennis player and former world number seven David Goffin on Thursday announced that he will miss the rest of the 2021 season due to a knee injury.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 10-09-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 16:07 IST
David Goffin to miss rest of 2021 season due to injury
David Goffin (Photo: Twitter/David Goffin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium tennis player and former world number seven David Goffin on Thursday announced that he will miss the rest of the 2021 season due to a knee injury. "Unfortunately I won't be able to compete again this year in 2021. It's been a tough year with some injuries with my ankle earlier this year and my knee is bothering me for too long now," Goffin said in a video posted on Instagram.

"So I took the decision not to play again, not to compete this year. I will take the time now for my body. It's important to take the time to fully recover. I need it, my body needs it. I think those four months will be necessary to come back stronger in 2022." The last time Goffin was seen on the court was at the Western & Southern Open where Guido Pella defeated the Belgian in the first round.

The Belgian finishes his season with a 14-15 record, as per atptour.com. Goffin lifted his fifth ATP Tour trophy in February at Montpellier, where he defeated Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in a three-set final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021