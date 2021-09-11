Left Menu

Frustrating to see fifth Test against India get cancelled, says ECB CEO Harrison

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison has said that it was frustrating to see the fifth Test between England and India being cancelled and the board tried its best to avoid this outcome.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 11-09-2021 08:07 IST
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison has said that it was frustrating to see the fifth Test between England and India being cancelled and the board tried its best to avoid this outcome. "A huge amount has happened over the last 24 hours, and from one cricket lover to another, I want to say how sorry I am for all the inconvenience caused by the cancellation of this Test match. We were all looking forward to what promised to be the culmination of this brilliant Test Series, and I'm so disappointed at not being able to get the match played," said ECB chief Harrison in an official statement.

"I have heard many stories today of people who planned for months or saved hard during this pandemic to have a special day out with friends and family. To not see that happen is hard to take. Today's news will have been so frustrating, especially given the short notice. Please know that we worked through the night to find solutions and avoid this outcome," he added. Further in his statement, Harrison said: "Refunds to ticket holders will be issued shortly, and although this will be no consolation to many, we will try to reschedule this long-awaited Emirates Old Trafford Test next summer. Thank you for all your support for England Cricket. It means a great deal to all of us."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled 5th Test match which was scheduled to be played at Manchester from Friday. The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test match, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the game. Ahead of the fifth and final Test against England, physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 in Manchester. This had led to Team India's training session for Thursday afternoon being cancelled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

