Ban vs NZ: Nice to spend some time in the middle, says Latham

New Zealand T20I skipper Tom Latham has said that it was nice for him to spend some time in the middle and take his team over the line in the final match of the five-game series against Bangladesh.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 11-09-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 09:21 IST
New Zealand cricket team (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

New Zealand T20I skipper Tom Latham has said that it was nice for him to spend some time in the middle and take his team over the line in the final match of the five-game series against Bangladesh. Latham's remarks came after the fifth and final T20I where New Zealand registered a 27-run victory. Bangladesh won the series 3-2.

"It was obviously nice to spend a little bit of time in the middle. Haven't played a lot of T20 cricket for New Zealand but also for Canterbury over the last couple of years. For me, it's just about finding a way in these conditions that are so foreign to us and probably a little bit harder than what we expected. So, for me it's about, I guess, do the role as best as you can and it was nice I could do that," ESPNcricinfo quoted Latham as saying. In the series decider, Latham played a knock of 50 runs off just 37 balls as New Zealand posted a score of 161/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Latham was also awarded the Man of the Match and Series Award.

"For us, it's about continuing what we've been doing and in the last three-four games, we were very close to putting it all together. We didn't want to change things too much and we just knew we had to be better for a little bit longer," said Latham. "It was nice the guys were able to go out there and play with freedom today and one put a good score on the board but also bowl really well to defend a good score. So, certainly very pleasing getting into the Pakistan series," he added.

New Zealand will now lock horns against Pakistan in three ODIs and five T20Is, beginning September 17. "It's obviously very pleasing for Pakistan as a nation to have international cricket back and back there they've had a couple of series in recent times and obviously this is another one. So, for us, it's just about going there and trying to adapt to conditions like we've done here and see what we get. So, another opportunity for the group and they're all looking forward to it," said Latham. (ANI)

