ISL: Can't wait to assist NorthEast United in achieving glory, says Hernan Santana

NorthEast United FC's new signing Hernan Santana is eager to assist the Indian Super League (ISL) club in achieving glory during the 2021/2022 season.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 11-09-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 16:15 IST
Hernan Santana (Photo: Twitter/ NorthEast United FC). Image Credit: ANI
NorthEast United FC's new signing Hernan Santana is eager to assist the Indian Super League (ISL) club in achieving glory during the 2021/2022 season. The 31-year-old played a big role in Mumbai City FC's triumph last season. Santana featured in 19 games and scored two goals for Sergio Lobera's side who won the League Shield as well as the ISL trophy.

"I am thrilled to join the NEUFC. I am very happy and excited about the new journey ahead of me. I am glad that management had put their trust in me. I am ready for a wonderful season. I can't wait to assist this great squad in achieving glory," Hernan Santana said in a video tweeted by NorthEast United FC on Saturday. "I have seen how passionate the NEUFC fans are and it's always a joy and to be part of such a passionate group," he added.

Santana is the sixth signing for the Highlanders in recent days. He follows Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Laldanmawia Ralte, Sehnaj Singh, Tondonba Singh -- another player who represented the Islanders last season -- and Joe Zoherliana into the team. Lalchhanchhuaha and Zoherliana were with Bengaluru FC last season, while Sehnaj and Laldanmawia were with SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC respectively in ISL 2020-21.

Santana started his youth career at UD Las Palmas in Spain and progressed from their U-19 team to the B team, and eventually to the senior team in 2011. It was at Las Palmas where Santana played under Lobera for two seasons between 2012 and 2014. An integral part of his boyhood club, Santana made 133 appearances over six seasons for Las Palmas, including three seasons in the Spanish LaLiga. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

