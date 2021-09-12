Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal win big as Leicester lose to Man United

Brighton top the table on six points, ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United on goal difference, while Everton are bottom after consecutive 4-0 defeats.

Reuters | Leicester | Updated: 12-09-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 21:03 IST
Soccer-Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal win big as Leicester lose to Man United
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Newcomers Leicester City lost 3-1 to Manchester United in their first FA Women's Super League home game as Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea all went on scoring sprees on the second weekend of top-flight action in England. Leicester, who lost 2-1 to Aston Villa in their first game in the top flight, went behind to strikes from Ella Toone and Maria Thorisdottir before former Red Devil Abbie McManus reduced the deficit, but a goal from Martha Thomas sealed the 3-1 win for United.

Reigning champions Chelsea bounced back from their opening-day defeat with a 4-0 drubbing of Everton that featured some brilliant goals, with Fran Kirby chipping a superb first and Sam Kerr heading home Guro Reiten's pinpoint cross for the third. Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema continued her stellar scoring form, netting a brace as her side thumped Reading 4-0 at home, and there were also goals galore at Birmingham City as the home team were hammered 5-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion.

West Ham United and Aston Villa played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday and Tottenham Hotspur will play Manchester City later on Sunday. Brighton top the table on six points, ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United on goal difference, while Everton are bottom after consecutive 4-0 defeats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021