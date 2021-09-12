Verstappen knew he wasn't going to make that corner, says Hamilton after Monza crash

The Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen rivalry entered into a new level in the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday when the pair crashed out of the race after colliding on lap 26. Afterwards, the Mercedes driver said his rival "knew" what the outcome would be when they went into the chicane. The collision between Red Bull and Mercedes cleared the way for Daniel Ricciardo to claim a sensational victory in the Italian Grand Prix. This was McLaren first race win since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix - and a one-two to boot, as he led home teammate Lando Norris, with Valtteri Bottas taking third, in a thrilling race at Monza.

During the slow Lap 23 pit stop, Verstappen lost a lot of time and when Hamilton pitted two laps later, he emerged alongside the Red Bull. Entering the first chicane side-by-side, they connected and the Dutchman's car was launched over Hamilton's, coming to rest above his engine cover. Hamilton said he emerged largely unscathed before giving his view on the incident. "Yes, a little bit stiff, my neck's a bit - I took a bit of a whack on the head," he said, as per formula1.com. "We were obviously just ahead, we had a bit of a slow stop, came out, braking into Turn 1 I made sure I left a car's width on the outside and I was ahead going into the corner, and next thing I know, I guess Max went over the second kerb or something like that - he obviously knew he wasn't going to make the corner - and he drove into me," said Hamilton. "So, next thing you know, he's just on top of me. So, definitely unfortunate and we'll speak to the stewards after this I'm sure," he added.

Hamilton did attempt to wrestle his car out of the gravel, but with the Red Bull stuck on top of it, the Briton had no choice but to follow Verstappen and climb out of his car to end his race. "I wasn't feeling great, but I was just hopeful to get the car going but the car was destroyed so it wouldn't have made any difference anyways," he recalled. The pair have now been summoned to the Stewards, where the ultimate verdict over the incident will be given - but the fallout will surely continue over the coming days after an unforgettable Italian Grand Prix. (ANI)

