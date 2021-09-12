Left Menu

Soccer-Union Berlin climb out of Bundesliga basement with 3-1 win at Bochum

Serdar surged forward in the 37th minute and unleashed an unstoppable shot to give his side the lead and six minutes later he made it two by pouncing on a loose ball in the box and rifling home. Bochum pulled one back in the 59th minute after Gerrit Holtmann slalomed in from the left. His shot from a tight angle was deflected into the path of Simon Zoller, who drilled it high into the net.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-09-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 23:05 IST
Soccer-Union Berlin climb out of Bundesliga basement with 3-1 win at Bochum
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Hertha Berlin's Suat Serdar scored a brilliant first-half double as they climbed off the bottom of the Bundesliga table and out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win at Vfl Bochum on Sunday to claim their first points of the season. Serdar surged forward in the 37th minute and unleashed an unstoppable shot to give his side the lead and six minutes later he made it two by pouncing on a loose ball in the box and rifling home.

Bochum pulled one back in the 59th minute after Gerrit Holtmann slalomed in from the left. His shot from a tight angle was deflected into the path of Simon Zoller, who drilled it high into the net. Bochum stormed forward looking for an equaliser but Berlin managed to regain their composure and Myziane Maolida put the game beyond doubt when he went on a mazy run in the 78th minute before striking a low shot into the bottom-right corner.

The win lifts Berlin to 15th as one of five teams on three points, with Bochum two places above them on goal difference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
2
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

 Global
3
Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

 India
4
Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021