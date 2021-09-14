Left Menu

Your contribution to Sri Lanka, world cricket will stand for all time: Sangakkara, Jayawardene congratulate Malinga

Former Sri Lanka skippers Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene lavished praise on compatriot Lasith Malinga after the fast bowler announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:13 IST
Your contribution to Sri Lanka, world cricket will stand for all time: Sangakkara, Jayawardene congratulate Malinga
Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Sri Lanka skippers Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene lavished praise on compatriot Lasith Malinga after the fast bowler announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. Malinga retired from T20I cricket to bring an end to a glorious international career. The Sri Lanka pacer last played for Sri Lanka in T20Is in March 2020. He had retired from Test cricket in 2011.

Malinga had led Sri Lanka to the 2014 T20 World Cup title and was the key cog in the team's bowling wheel, having picked up three hat-tricks in ODI cricket. Sangakkara said Malinga's contribution to Sri Lanka and world cricket will stand for all time.

"Congrats on an awesome career. Your contribution to Sri Lanka and world cricket will stand for all time. Been such a pleasure playing with you. All the very best in what you decide to do from now. So much knowledge to give. Legend," Sangakkara tweeted. Jayawardene recalled the first time he faced Malinga in nets and said the fast bowler has left everyone with "amazing" memories.

"Time I first faced you in the Galle nets as a 18 year old net bowler to the Curly coloured hair icon you have left us with amazing memories!! Fantastic team mate.. wishing you all the very best my friend and thank you!!" Jayawardene tweeted. Known for his toe-crushing yorkers, Malinga has taken 4 wickets off 4 consecutive balls twice in international cricket.

The Sri Lanka pacer played 30 Test matches, 226 ODIs and 84 T20Is, taking 546 wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021