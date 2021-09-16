Left Menu

Shastri, Arun, Sridhar awaiting "fit to fly" certificate in order to return home: BCCI official

A higher CT score indicates recovery and it is believed that to take long flights, one needs to have a CT score of 40.None of the three Indian coaches currently have any symptoms and are completely fit but can only avail the return flight once they get the certificate.Shastri tested positive on the third day of the fourth Test at Oval and Arun and Sridhar, deemed as close contacts, had to be isolated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:49 IST
Shastri, Arun, Sridhar awaiting "fit to fly" certificate in order to return home: BCCI official
BCCI Logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's head coach Ravi Shastri, along with bowling and fielding coaches Bharath Arun and R Sridhar, respectively, would need to undergo a ''fit to fly'' test post recovery from COVID-19, which led to the cancellation of the fifth Test against England in Manchester last week.

The trio has completed 10-day isolation as per the UK Health Protocols but, to return home, they also need to pass a ''fit to fly'' test, apart from negative RT-PCR reports.

''Shastri, Arun, and Sridhar are all doing well physically having recovered from COVID-19. They are out of isolation. ''However, as per health protocols, they need to have a CT score of 38 plus which will ensure a fit-to-fly certificate for them. We expect them to fly out in the next two days if all goes well with CT score,'' a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The CT (CT scan) score tells about the presence of viral load in a COVID-19 affected person and how much his lungs have been infected. A higher CT score indicates recovery and it is believed that to take long flights, one needs to have a CT score of 40.

None of the three Indian coaches currently have any symptoms and are completely fit but can only avail of the return flight once they get the certificate.

Shastri tested positive on the third day of the fourth Test at Oval and Arun and Sridhar, deemed as close contacts, had to be isolated. The duo also later tested positive and all of them finished their 10-day isolation on Wednesday.

However, the fifth Test at Old Trafford had to be canceled after Indian players led by skipper Virat Kohli refused to play with junior physio Yogesh Parmar also testing positive. Parmar was the only physio treating the players since head physio Nitin Patel also had to isolate is a close contact of the coaching staff.

It is believed that Shastri's book launch where around 150 unmasked guests mingled freely was the source of the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021