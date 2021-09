Indian paddlers Siddhesh-Mudit, Snehit-Sudhanshu win men's doubles bronze at Kazakhstan Int'l Open

Indian Table Tennis pairs of Siddhesh Pande-Mudit Dani, and Fidel R Snehit-Sudhanshu Grover ended their campaign with men's doubles bronze medals at the 2021 ITTF Kazakhstan International Open in Karaganda. Both the pairs displayed a great show throughout the tournament before suffering defeats in their respective semi-finals. Maharashtra duo Mudit and Siddhesh suffered a 0-3 loss against the Saudi Arabian pair of Ali Alkhadrawi and Abdulaziz Bu Shulaybi.

Meanwhile in the second men's doubles last-4 clash, Snehit and Sudhanshu too went down fighting 2-3 against tough Kazakh pair of Alan Kurmangaliyev and Kirill Gerassimenko. The Hyderabad paddler Snehit was equally impressive in the singles category as he entered the final after defeating Pavel Platonov of Belarus 4-1 comfortably in the semi-final. The World No 405 Indian will take on World No 46 Kirill Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan in the gold medal match.

Pair of Kaushani Nath and Prapti Sen too stormed into the women's doubles final as they outclassed the Uzbek duo of Kamila Khalikova and Mekhriniso Norkulova 3-1 in the last-4 match. They will now face Valeria Kotcyur and Valeria Shcherbatykh of Russia in the final. (ANI)

