Boxing great Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippines presidency in 2022

Philippine boxing legend and politician Manny Pacquiao on Sunday announced his plan to run for president in the May 2022 election.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:31 IST
Manny Pacquiao. Image Credit: ANI
Philippine boxing legend and politician Manny Pacquiao on Sunday announced his plan to run for president in the May 2022 election. Pacquiao announced his candidacy during a meeting of a rival faction of President Rodrigo Duterte's ruling PDP-Laban party in Quezon City. The only eight-division world boxing champion has been a senator since 2016. He previously served two terms in the House of Representatives.

"I am a fighter and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring," Pacquiao was quoted by ABS-CBN News as saying after accepting nominations from around 20 PDP-Laban chapter leaders, as per Kyodo News. Pacquiao later confirmed the news on his Twitter as he wrote: "I boldly accept the challenge of running as PRESIDENT of the Philippines. We need progress. We need to win against poverty. We need government to serve our people with integrity, compassion and transparency. The time is now. I am ready to rise to the challenge of leadership."

The 42-year-old was last seen in a professional fight against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba in Las Vegas, last month. In that match, Ugas defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision to retain his WBA welterweight title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

