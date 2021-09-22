Left Menu

Paralympics gold medallist gets rousing welcome at native place in Odisha

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 22-09-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 00:36 IST
Reigning world champion Pramod Bhagat, who won a historic badminton gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, received a grand reception at his native place in Odisha’s Bargarh district on Tuesday.

Bhagat was first greeted at Godbhaga around 9.30 am and felicitated by different social organisations. Later, he was taken to his native place Attabira in an open vehicle as hundreds of people joined the procession.

“The felicitation I received at my native place will remain an unforgettable experience,” an emotional Bhagat said.

“It is just the beginning and I will bring more medals with your blessings,” he said.

Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, former Attabira MLA Nihar Mahanand and members of other political parties were present during the felicitation programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

