Tennis-Osaka confirms withdrawal from Indian Wells
Naomi Osaka, who said at the U.S. Open that she planned to take a break from tennis, has officially pulled out of next month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The 23-year-old Japanese player won her first WTA title at Indian Wells in 2018. "We look forward to seeing you in 2022, Naomi," the tournament said on Twitter.
Naomi Osaka, who said at the U.S. Open that she planned to take a break from tennis, has officially pulled out of next month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The four-time Grand Slam champion fell in the third round of the year's final major and afterwards told reporters she needed the break to concentrate on her mental health.
Osaka has struggled on court since she withdrew from the French Open in May amid a row with tournament officials over required media appearances, which she said had a negative impact on her. The 23-year-old Japanese player won her first WTA title at Indian Wells in 2018.
"We look forward to seeing you in 2022, Naomi," the tournament said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naomi Osaka
- U.S.
- Japanese
- Naomi
- Indian
- Osaka
- Grand Slam
- BNP Paribas Open
- French Open
ALSO READ
Indian youth found murdered in Canada, community members suspect hate crime
Broadway musicals will be back soon, Indian Americans to lead cast in 'Aladdin' production
Veteran's super League 2021 will re-lift the spirit of Indian Football
This is a new beginning for Indian hockey: Dilpreet on Olympic bronze medal
Durand Cup 2021: Indian Air Force face litmus test against FC Bengaluru United