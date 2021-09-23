Patnaik felicitates Indian under-18 girls’ rugby team

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday presented Rs five lakh cash award to Indian under-18 girls’ rugby team for winning silver at Asia Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 held in Tashkent in Uzbekistan. Five countries from Asia - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, United Arab Emirates, India and host Uzbekistan participated in the tournament.

While congratulating the team for its success, Patnaik said “You played brilliantly and narrowly missed the gold. We are very proud of this achievement. You have shown grit, speed, skill and fierce determination. I am sure this is the start of a new journey in the coming years, you all will make history.” The team thanked the chief minister for his constant support to sports, particularly rugby.

