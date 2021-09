Shahid Afridi arrives in Kathmandu to play EPL

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi on Thursday arrived in Nepal capital Kathmandu to play in the Everest Premier League (EPL) starting from Saturday. Upon his arrival, Afridi was welcomed by Pakistan Embassy Officials at the airport despite his visit being a professional and commercial one. The former team captain isplaying for Kathmandu Kings XI in the fourth edition of the EPL starting on Saturday at the Tribhuvan Cricket Ground.

"I am gonna play two matches because I am going back after that. I have some work as well as I am running a foundation and have some initiatives," Shahid Afridi told reporters upon his arrival. Kings XI will compete with Lalitpur Patriots in the inaugural match. The Kings XI under the captaincy of Sandeep Lamichhane has Amit Shrestha, Subash Khakurel, Raju Rijal, Sher Malla, Siddhant Lohani, Mohammad Samsad Sheikh, Dipendra Rawat, Jitendra Mukhiya, Ashok Chand, Amar Singh Rautela and Gulshan Jha in the team.

Earlier, Afridi had questioned New Zealand's decision to abandon the tour of Pakistan due to the New Zealand government's security alert. He went on to ask if NZC realised the impact of such a decision. "On a HOAX threat you have called-off the tour despite all assurances!! @BLACKCAPSdo you understand the IMPACT of your decision?" Afridi tweeted. (ANI)

