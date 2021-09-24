Soccer-Roma to challenge Pellegrini red card ahead of derby - Mourinho
If we can make him play, we will do everything to do that," Mourinho told DAZN. "I have many doubts that anyone can say that it was a deserved second yellow.
AS Roma will do everything possible to have Lorenzo Pellegrini’s red card rescinded before Sunday’s Rome Derby against Lazio, Jose Mourinho said on Thursday. The Roma captain was shown a second yellow in the dying minutes of the 1-0 Serie A win over Udinese for raising his arm while jumping to compete for a header.
Pellegrini’s suspension rules him out of the hotly- anticipated clash with city rivals Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico. "I do not know the legal workings of Italian football, but I want to. If we can make him play, we will do everything to do that," Mourinho told DAZN.
"I have many doubts that anyone can say that it was a deserved second yellow. One person. But I cannot say that he will play on Sunday." Pellegrini’s absence would be a big blow for Roma after the Italy international started the season in excellent form, scoring three goals in the first five rounds of Serie A.
