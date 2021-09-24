IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah is world's best right now and my hero, says Kartik Tyagi

Rajasthan Royals speedster Kartik Tyagi has said Mumbai Indians and India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler in the world right now. The comment from Tyagi came after Bumrah lauded his performance against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Rajasthan Royals registered a thrilling two-run victory over Punjab Kings on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing 186, Punjab Kings got off to an excellent start as openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on 120 runs for the opening wicket.

However, Rajasthan was able to make a comeback and the side registered a thrilling victory. Kartik Tyagi returned with two wickets and he was adjudged as Man of the Match. In the final over, Tyagi was able to defend four runs as he bowled six perfect yorkers. He conceded just one run in the final over of the match and took two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah tweeted: "What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive!"

"That tweet was very special to me. When I went to Australia, it was a very big moment for me that I didn't go to Jasprit bhaiya because I was anxious to talk. But he came to me and liked me and started telling me things," Kartik Tyagi said. "When I heard that Jasprit has tweeted about me, I thought I will personally retweet that. He is the world's best right now and my hero, so if he tweets about me, it feels really good."

Tyagi also stated that he was just thinking about bowling six yorkers in the final over against Punjab Kings. Talking about Royals' next match against Delhi Capitals, the 20-year-old said: "Not only DC but all teams are strong. We should just follow the process because the result is not in our hands." (ANI)

