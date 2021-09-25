Left Menu

Sania earns shot at first title of 2021 season, reaches final in Ostrava with Zhang

PTI | Ostrava | Updated: 25-09-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 18:58 IST
Veteran Indian tennis player Sania Mirza reached her second final of the season with partner Shuai Zhang following a straight set win over Makoto Nonomiya and Eri Hozumi at the Ostrava Open, here on Saturday The second seeded Indo-Chinese duo defeated the Japanese pair 6-2 7-5 in the semifinals in one hour 21 minutes. The 34-year-old Sania now has a chance to win her first title of the 2021 season. She had a runners-up finish at the WTA 250 Cleveland event in the USA last month with Chirstina Mchale.

