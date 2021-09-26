Left Menu

Soccer-Klopp praises Brentford after thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool

We obviously couldn't deal with the long balls today but we should have scored more goals." Premier League newcomers Brentford showed no signs of being overawed by the 2020 champions, charging into tackles and not letting their heads drop despite going behind. "They deserved it.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 00:50 IST
Soccer-Klopp praises Brentford after thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp (file image) Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's 3-3 draw away to Brentford was a thrilling spectacle for the fans but Reds boss Juergen Klopp was not in a position to enjoy it as much as those on the terraces as his side dropped two points in the Premier League title race. Liverpool came from a goal behind on Saturday to lead twice in an end-to-end affair but they conceded an 83rd-minute equaliser and were lucky to hang on for a draw after the Bees had a late goal ruled out for offside.

"Not sure 'enjoy' is the right word -- it was a wild ride," the German coach told Sky Sports. "They deserved their three goals for the way they played. We obviously couldn't deal with the long balls today but we should have scored more goals." Premier League newcomers Brentford showed no signs of being overawed by the 2020 champions, charging into tackles and not letting their heads drop despite going behind.

"They deserved it. I don't think you can control them much better, we created a lot of clear-cut chances but couldn't deal with them defensively," Klopp said. The 54-year-old gave Brentford credit for their effort, despite their somewhat direct approach to the game, and said the distribution of Bees keeper David Raya caused his side problems.

"Their goalie should have number 10 on his shirt with the balls that he played... there were many good moments football-wise against a tricky set-up but we could not defend when the goalie chips the balls forward," Klopp said. "They deserved a point as well because they put up a proper fight... I respect that a lot. In the end, there were situations we should do better and then it could be a completely different game," the Liverpool coach concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special; Golf-Europe drop McIlroy for Saturday's foursomes line-up in Ryder Cup and more

Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV s...

 Global
4
NBA-Warriors' Wiggins denied religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine

NBA-Warriors' Wiggins denied religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021