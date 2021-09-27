Left Menu

Boxing-Fury v Joshua bout unlikely to happen, says promoter Warren

Anthony Joshua's stunning defeat to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk means there is unlikely to be a world heavyweight unification fight between Britons Joshua and Tyson Fury, promoter Frank Warren said. Heartbreaking." A rematch against Usyk would give Joshua the chance to win back his belts but Warren said the "vulnerable" Londoner would be no match for Fury even if they did fight.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 09:58 IST
Boxing-Fury v Joshua bout unlikely to happen, says promoter Warren

Anthony Joshua's stunning defeat to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk means there is unlikely to be a world heavyweight unification fight between Britons Joshua and Tyson Fury, promoter Frank Warren said. Joshua was unable to counter the superior boxing skills of Usyk as he suffered his second professional defeat to lose his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO titles at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the weekend.

"I don't see it happening now," WBC titleholder Fury's promoter Warren told the BBC. "The unification fight was there, such a big fight. Heartbreaking."

A rematch against Usyk would give Joshua the chance to win back his belts but Warren said the "vulnerable" Londoner would be no match for Fury even if they did fight. "Usyk is a good fighter, he boxed extremely well. But Joshua is so vulnerable. He's been like that for ages," he added.

"They can talk all they want about rematches... Even if he was to beat Usyk, what is Tyson Fury going to do to Joshua? You would have your house on Tyson beating him." Fury faces Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas next month after signing a contract to fight the American for the third time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021