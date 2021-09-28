Left Menu

SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma has hailed skipper Kane Williamson for always showing faith in him and having the belief in the left-handed batter's ability.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 12:17 IST
IPL 2021: Kane is a great captain, kept telling me I can finish match against RR, says Abhishek
SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Abhishek Sharma (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma has hailed skipper Kane Williamson for always showing faith in him and having the belief in the left-handed batter's ability. Jason Roy and Kane Williamson played knocks of 60 and 51 respectively as SRH chased down 165 with seven wickets in hand to defeat Rajasthan Royals in the 18th over of the innings. Abhishek played an unbeaten knock of 21 runs off just 16 balls.

"I think it was a big opportunity for me. I was waiting for my chance and wanted to contribute for my team. Feels good that this is our first game in Dubai. Throughout my time in the nets I was planning to play an innings such as this and take my team to victory," Abhishek told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended. "Williamson is a great captain. He kept giving me the confidence and kept telling me that I could finish this match on my own," he added.

Earlier, Sanju Samson played a knock of 82 as Rajasthan Royals posted 164/5 in the allotted twenty overs. For SRH, Siddharth Kaul returned with two wickets. SunRisers will next lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday in the IPL. (ANI)

