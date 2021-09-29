Soccer-Last-gasp Suarez penalty earns Atletico victory over 10-man Milan

Luis Suarez's last-gasp penalty and Antoine Griezmann's first goal since returning to Atletico Madrid earned the Spanish side a 2-1 victory over 10-man AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Griezmann, who rejoined Atletico last month on a season-long loan from Barcelona, pounced in the 84th minute to level, before Suarez grabbed Atletico their first win in this season's competition in the 97th minute. After a lightning start in a frenetic atmosphere, Milan raced into a 20th-minute lead through Rafael Leao, but the home fans were silenced nine minutes later as Franck Kessie was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.

As the game wore on, Milan retreated further and further back and Griezmann finally made the Atletico pressure count, firing into the bottom corner to level. Pierre Kalulu was then adjudged to have handled the ball in stoppage time to give Atletico the chance to snatch a dramatic victory at the death, with Suarez converting from the spot to a chorus of boos.

The result leaves Milan without a point at the bottom of Group B, while Atletico are second with four, trailing leaders Liverpool by two points following the Premier League side's 5-1 win over Porto in Portugal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)