Left Menu

IPL 2021: Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again, asks Shane Warne on Ashwin-Morgan exchange

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has given his take on the altercation between KKR skipper Eoin Morgan and Delhi Capitals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during their IPL match on Tuesday and said the latter's act on the field was 'disgraceful'.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 13:32 IST
IPL 2021: Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again, asks Shane Warne on Ashwin-Morgan exchange
DC spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of KKR captain Eoin Morgan (Photo: iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has given his take on the altercation between KKR skipper Eoin Morgan and Delhi Capitals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during their IPL match on Tuesday and said the latter's act on the field was 'disgraceful'. Ashwin and Morgan were involved in a heated exchange after the former was dismissed by Tim Southee in the last over of the DC innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. DC skipper Rishabh Pant and Ashwin had picked a second run off the last ball of the 19th over and that seemed to have irked the KKR outfit as some consider it to be against the guidelines of Fair Play to take a run when the ball thrown by the fielder ricochets off the batter.

"The world shouldn't be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It's pretty simple - it's disgraceful & should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again ? I think @Eoin16had every right to nail him !!!!" tweeted Shane Warne. Later, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik revealed the reason behind the altercation between both players on the field.

"I know that Rahul Tripathi threw the ball and it hit Rishabh Pant and then it ricocheted of that and Ashwin started to run. I do not think Morgan appreciates that, he is someone when the ball hits the batter, he expects them not to run because of the spirit of cricket. It is a very grey area, a very interesting topic. I have my own opinion on it but I can just say I am happy to play peacemaker and thing has come to a good standstill right now," said Karthik during a virtual post-match press conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021