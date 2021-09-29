Sports News Roundup: Cards win 17th straight, seal wild-card bid; Unvaccinated players to face extensive COVID-19 curbs: ESPN and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Andy Murray wins San Diego opener

Andy Murray, who produced his best result in an injury-filled season last week, earned a first-round victory Tuesday in the San Diego Open. The three-time Grand Slam champion defeated the United States' Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2 in 1 hour, 10 minutes.

Boxing-Pacquiao quits 'greatest sport in the world' to contest Philippines presidency

World boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement from what he called the "greatest sport in the world" on Wednesday to focus on a run for the Philippines presidency, the biggest fight of his career. In a 14-minute video posted on Facebook and Twitter, "Pacman" , as he is known in the sport, thanked fans worldwide before closing the curtain on a 26-year boxing career that earned him world titles in eight different divisions, which to this day remains unmatched.

MLB roundup: Cards win 17th straight, seal wild-card bid

Adam Wainwright earned his 17th victory as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Tuesday night to clinch a berth in the National League wild-card game. Wainwright (17-7) allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings and drove in a run as the Cardinals extended their team-record winning streak to 17 games. Nolan Arenado homered and drove in two runs while Dylan Carlson and Jose Rondon hit solo homers for the Cardinals.

NFL-New uniform, same Tom Brady: Super Bowl champ set for dramatic Foxborough return

Tom Brady walks into Gillette Stadium in a different uniform but in the familiar role as defending Super Bowl champion on Sunday, playing in New England for the first time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. The 44-year-old returns to the New England Patriots' home turf for the first time since he left after two era-defining decades in which he picked up six of his seven Super Bowl titles before shattering hearts among the team's fanatic base with his departure.

NBA-Unvaccinated players to face extensive COVID-19 curbs: ESPN

NBA players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to comply with a long list of restrictions to take part in the upcoming season, ESPN https://www.espn.in/nba/story/_/id/32301923/in-memo-teams-nba-crafts-protocols-requiring-unvaccinated-players-many-same-restrictions-rest-league reported. Vaccination is not mandatory but 90% of players already are, NBA Players Association executive director Michele Roberts told Yahoo Sports in July.

Pele set to leave hospital after colon op, daughter says

Brazilian soccer legend Pele is set to leave hospital after recovering from an operation to remove a tumour from his colon, his daughter Kely said on Wednesday. She did not say exactly when he would leave the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo but the Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper said his discharge would take place on Thursday.

Bobsleigh-London long jump champ Rutherford targets Winter Games medal

London 2012 long jump champion Greg Rutherford has secured a place on Britain's bobsleigh squad, the 34-year-old said, as he looks to become the country's first athlete to medal at both a Summer and Winter Olympics. Rutherford, who retired from long jump competition in 2018 because of injury, is aiming to help Britain qualify for next year's Beijing Winter Games.

Horse racing-Trainer Farrelly permanently excluded from British racing

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said trainer Johnny Farrelly has been permanently excluded from racing with no right to review for seven years after being found to have breached safeguarding rules. Farrelly, who has trained from a stable in Somerset since 2013 had five winners this season, was found guilty of six offences under regulations that cover "the protection of young persons and adults at risk", it added.

Olympics-Hospitalisations during Tokyo 2020 Games higher than initially reported, say organisers

A total of 25 people were hospitalised due to COVID-19 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, instead of the initially reported five, organisers said on Tuesday evening. "The initial five we reported was the figure for overseas residents who were hospitalised," explained Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto at a news conference.

Ice hockey-Player from Ukrainian side Kremenchuk given 13 match ban after racist gesture

A player from Ukrainian ice hockey side Kremenchuk has been banned for 13 matches for making a racist gesture in a national championship match this weekend, the country's league said on Wednesday. The sanction against striker Andriy Deniskin is the maximum possible and it came into force on Tuesday, said a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)