Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motorcycling-Vinales withdraws from Austin MotoGP after cousin's death

Aprilia MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales will miss this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, after the death of his 15-year-old cousin in a race accident in Spain last Saturday. Dean Berta Vinales, who rode for the Vinales Racing Team, died after he fell and was hit by other riders during a Supersport 300 support race of the World Superbike Championship in Jerez.

Soccer-Olympic champions Canada to kick off 'Celebration Tour' in October

The Olympic champion Canadian women's soccer team will kick off a "Celebration Tour" next month with two home games against 2023 Women's World Cup co-host New Zealand, Canada Soccer said on Wednesday. The matches, which will be held during the FIFA international window and mark the start of Canada's journey to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, will be held on Oct. 23 in Ottawa and Oct. 26 in Montreal.

Garcia jumps back into action after Ryder Cup letdown

Sergio Garcia may not have got much sleep after Europe's Ryder Cup letdown but the Spaniard said on Wednesday his energy level is good ahead of his title defense this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Garcia, who is the lone participant from last week's Ryder Cup in the field at the Country Club of Jackson, went 3-1-0 at Whistling Straits but it was not enough to prevent a crushing defeat by the United States.

MLB roundup: Cards win 17th straight, seal wild-card bid

Adam Wainwright earned his 17th victory as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Tuesday night to clinch a berth in the National League wild-card game. Wainwright (17-7) allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings and drove in a run as the Cardinals extended their team-record winning streak to 17 games. Nolan Arenado homered and drove in two runs while Dylan Carlson and Jose Rondon hit solo homers for the Cardinals.

Lowry targets Ryder Cup glory in 2023

Ireland's Shane Lowry said his only focus for the next two years is to help Europe regain the Ryder Cup when the biennial competition is held at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Italy in 2023. Padraig Harrington's European team were overwhelmed as the United States reclaimed the Ryder Cup on Sunday, thrashing the holders 19-9 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

NBA-Unvaccinated players to face extensive COVID-19 curbs - memo

NBA players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to comply with a long list of restrictions to take part in the upcoming season, according to a memo obtained by Reuters. The National Basketball Association's tentative protocols released to teams on Tuesday showed vaccinated players will only be tested if they show coronavirus symptoms or are a close contact of a positive case.

Pele set to leave hospital after colon op, daughter says

Brazilian soccer legend Pele is set to leave hospital after recovering from an operation to remove a tumour from his colon, his daughter Kely said on Wednesday. She did not say exactly when he would leave the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo but the Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper said his discharge would take place on Thursday.

Tennis-Djokovic pulls out of Indian Wells

World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month's Indian Wells tournament, organisers said on Wednesday. "I am sorry I won't get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year!," Djokovic said in a statement.

Olympics-Beijing Games to allow spectators only from mainland China

Tickets for the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics will be sold to spectators from mainland China only, while unvaccinated athletes must spend 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday. Organisers of the Beijing Games have informed the IOC's Executive Board 2022 of the principles to deliver "safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games as scheduled," the committee said.

Injured Gerald McCoy apologizes for 'honest mistake' with banned substance

Injured Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy tested positive for a banned substance, an admission he made Wednesday afternoon with a qualifier. McCoy, lost for the season in the season with a torn ACL, issued an apology via social media but described his positive test as an "honest mistake."

