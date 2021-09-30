Rugby-Mo'unga, Lienert-Brown return for All Blacks

Centre Anton Lienert-Brown has returned from injury and flyhalf Richie Mo'unga is back from hotel quarantine for the All Blacks' final Rugby Championship match against South Africa on Saturday. Lienert-Brown slots in at outside centre, pushing Rieko Ioane to the wing and George Bridge out of the matchday 23 for the clash on the Gold Coast.

Mo'unga, who had to isolate for two weeks as part of COVID-19 protocols after arriving late to Australia, is being eased back via the bench, leaving Beauden Barrett in the number 10 jersey. Coach Ian Foster has made no changes to the pack that helped New Zealand edge the Springboks 19-17 in Townsville last weekend and wrap up the title with a match to spare.

Sevu Reece has been recalled on the wing and Brad Weber promoted to starting scrumhalf, with TJ Perenara dropping to the bench as the All Blacks look to finish the competition unbeaten. Team: 15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-David Havili, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Brad Weber, 8-Luke Jacobson, 7-Ardie Savea, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody

Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-George Bower, 18-Ofa Tuungafasi, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Ethan Blackadder, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Richie Mo'unga, 23-Damian McKenzie

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)