Motor racing-Qatar to make its Formula One race debut in November
Qatar will hold a Formula One Grand Prix for the first time in November with a 10-year deal that starting from 2023, the Liberty Media-owned sport and local organizers announced on Thursday. The race, scheduled for Nov. 21 at the floodlit Losail International Circuit, will form part of an unprecedented Middle Eastern quartet of Grand Prix on the 22-race 2021 calendar.
Bahrain hosted the championship opener in March while Saudi Arabia's first race is scheduled for Dec. 5 and Abu Dhabi ends the season on Dec. 12.
