BCCI Secretary Jay Shah 'delighted' as IPL 2021 continues to register significant growth in viewership

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Thursday expressed excitement as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 continues to entertain fans across the world. Jay Shah revealed IPL 2021 has garnered 380 million TV viewers till match 35 (Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings on September 24).

"I am delighted to share that #IPL2021 continues to register significant growth in viewership. 380 million TV viewers (till match 35) 12 million more than 2020 at the same stage. Thank you, everyone. It will only get more exciting from here on @IPL @StarSportsIndia @BCCI," Jay Shah tweeted. The TV viewer aggregation is in fact higher than the last three editions of the tournament, since 2018. The second phase of IPL 2021 got off to a brisk start with viewer engagement levels also being at a healthy average of 32 per cent** on a per match basis -- at par with IPL 2020.

The consumption for IPL 2021 including Star Sports' pre-match programming stands at 242 billion minutes. With spots in the playoffs still up for grabs and at least six teams in the hunt, the league stage of the tournament promises to go down to the wire, which will generate even more excitement amongst cricket fans, which will reach its peak on October 15 when the final of the tournament is played. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)