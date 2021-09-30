Soccer-Watford midfielder Etebo out for up to five months
Watford's Nigeria midfielder Peter Etebo has been ruled out for four to five months due a torn thigh muscle, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 25-year-old Etebo, on loan from Championship side Stoke City, suffered the injury as a substitute in Watford's 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United at the weekend, leaving his participation in January's Africa Cup of Nations in doubt.
"I am very sad about this -- when one of our players has a big injury. It is a problem for us and that is all you can say," said Watford manager Xisco Munoz. "It is a moment to try and give the best recovery for him... he had a very good attitude for our team."
Watford, who are 12th in the league with seven points, travel to 18th-placed Leeds United on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
