Soccer-Hernandez brothers start together for first time for France

Brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez were named in France's starting lineup for Thursday's Nations League semi-final against Belgium, the first time siblings will play together in the national team since the Revellis in the 1970s.

The winners of the clash at the Juventus Stadium will face Spain in Sunday's final at the San Siro after the Spaniards beat Italy 2-1 on Wednesday. Herve and Patrick Revelli played together against Romania in March, 1974.

Lucas Hernandez is likely to start as the left-sided central defender with Theo operating as a left wing back and coach Didier Deschamps said he hoped to benefit from their understanding. "They have this family bond. This does not mean that it changes anything, but I will be dealing with two players who have this connection," said Deschamps.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez fielded his first-choice attack of Romelu Lukaku flanked by Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.

