Left Menu

Soccer-Hernandez brothers start together for first time for France

Brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez were named in France's starting lineup for Thursday's Nations League semi-final against Belgium, the first time siblings will play together in the national team since the Revellis in the 1970s. The winners of the clash at the Juventus Stadium will face Spain in Sunday's final at the San Siro after the Spaniards beat Italy 2-1 on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 23:26 IST
Soccer-Hernandez brothers start together for first time for France
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez were named in France's starting lineup for Thursday's Nations League semi-final against Belgium, the first time siblings will play together in the national team since the Revellis in the 1970s.

The winners of the clash at the Juventus Stadium will face Spain in Sunday's final at the San Siro after the Spaniards beat Italy 2-1 on Wednesday. Herve and Patrick Revelli played together against Romania in March, 1974.

Lucas Hernandez is likely to start as the left-sided central defender with Theo operating as a left wing back and coach Didier Deschamps said he hoped to benefit from their understanding. "They have this family bond. This does not mean that it changes anything, but I will be dealing with two players who have this connection," said Deschamps.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez fielded his first-choice attack of Romelu Lukaku flanked by Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021