Romania's Judicial Reform: A Step Towards Equality

Romania's highest court confirmed a government plan to raise retirement ages and cap pensions for judges and prosecutors, a crucial part of Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan's reform agenda. The changes aim to fulfill EU fund requirements, although public sector cuts face internal coalition disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Romanian government's judicial reform initiative received a crucial endorsement from the nation's highest court. The decision marks a significant victory for Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, who has been advocating for raising the retirement age of judges and prosecutors, as well as capping their pensions.

This reform effort aims to satisfy a key prerequisite for accessing EU recovery and resilience funds, as requested by Romanian society to address inequality. The pension caps are set to align judicial pensions with the national average, potentially decreasing from high amounts reaching up to 5,000 euros per month.

Despite this legal win, the government's push for reform has been met with internal challenges, including difficulties in enacting sweeping budget cuts and public sector spending agreements. The political landscape remains tense, with six no-confidence votes survived since the coalition took power, pressured by the need to reduce a sizable budget deficit and maintain a positive investment rating.

