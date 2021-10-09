Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Manchester United held to 2-2 draw by Manchester City in WSL derby

Manchester United scored two second-half goals but Manchester City, who had 10 players for most of the match after Georgia Stanway was sent off, grabbed a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw in their Women's Super League derby clash on Saturday. Visitors City saw Stanway dismissed in the 35th minute when she was given a straight red card for a dangerous studs-up challenge on Leah Galton, but they still managed to take the lead through Khadija Shaw three minutes later.

Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension

The Buffalo Bills announced a three-year contract extension for big-play cornerback Taron Johnson on Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal, but NFL Network reports it is worth $24 million, with approximately $14 million guaranteed. The deal keeps the 25-year-old in Buffalo through the 2024 season.

Soccer-Leaving Barcelona was a shock, but Messi adjusting well in Paris

Having to leave Barcelona came as a shock to Lionel Messi, but the Argentina forward said familiar faces have helped him to settle at Paris St Germain. The 34-year-old, who started his professional career with Barca and is their record scorer with 672 goals, joined PSG on a two-year deal in the close season after being told by the Catalan club they could not afford to keep him.

Motor racing-Hamilton vows maximum attack from 11th on the grid in Turkey

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton promised "maximum attack" in Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix and would not rule out winning from 11th on the grid. The Mercedes driver was quickest in qualifying at Istanbul Park but a 10-place penalty for exceeding his season's engine allocation, a strategic move, left the Briton with plenty of overtaking to do in the race.

Tennis-Raducanu heads back to drawing board after Indian Wells defeat

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu said she was disappointed but not discouraged after crashing out of Indian Wells on Friday in her first match since stunning the tennis world at Flushing Meadows last month. After dropping the first set, the 18-year-old squandered a 4-2 lead against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second before eventually falling 6-2 6-4.

NBA-Curry praises Lakers star James for longevity in NBA

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has set the standard for longevity in the league as the 36-year-old entered his 19th season, Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry said. The 17-time All-Star James picked up his fourth NBA Finals MVP title last year after helping the Lakers win the championship over the Miami Heat, adding another accolade to his dazzling career.

Soccer-LGBT+ fan groups alliance criticises Newcastle takeover

Pride in Football, the alliance of LGBT+ supporters' groups in Britain, criticised Newcastle United's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium and called for reforms to the Premier League's owners' and directors' test. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) -- chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman -- now owns 80% of the club, with the rest divided between RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners, whose chief executive, Amanda Staveley, led the takeover.

MLB roundup: Logan Webb, Giants silence Dodgers in NLDS Game 1

Logan Webb made a splashy postseason debut Friday night, striking out 10 in 7 2/3 innings and leading the host San Francisco Giants to a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Buster Posey hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Kris Bryant and Brandon Crawford added solo shots for the Giants, whose 107-win regular season earned them the home-field advantage in the best-of-five series against the 106-win Dodgers.

Tennis-Murray eases past Mannarino in Indian Wells opener

After reuniting with his stinky shoes and wedding ring, Andy Murray was back in business as the former world number one sealed a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Indian Wells tournament on Friday. Murray was the talk of social media https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/murray-makes-online-plea-help-find-stolen-wedding-ring-2021-10-07 this week as he asked for fans' help in finding his items that went missing after training for the event in the California desert.

Soccer-U.S. women's soccer hid issues for NWSL to succeed, says O'Reilly

Women's soccer in the United States "swept a lot of bad things under the rug" to make the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) successful, former midfielder Heather O'Reilly said. The NWSL fired commissioner Lisa Baird and FIFA launched a preliminary investigation last week following a report detailing allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley.

