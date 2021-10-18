Left Menu

Part of stand at Dutch club Nijmegen collapses, no injuries

A small section of stand at Dutch top-flight club NEC Nijmegens Goffert Stadium collapsed as fans of visiting Vitesse Arnhem celebrated their teams 1-0 victory. Fans quickly clambered upwards, away from the affected part of the stand.NEC director Wilco van Schaik told Dutch broadcaster NOS that, as far as he knew, nobody was injured.

PTI | Nijmegen | Updated: 18-10-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 09:49 IST
Part of stand at Dutch club Nijmegen collapses, no injuries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

A small section of the stand at Dutch top-flight club NEC Nijmegen's Goffert Stadium collapsed as fans of visiting Vitesse Arnhem celebrated their team's 1-0 victory. There were no reports of any injuries.

Arnhem players were celebrating on the pitch in front of their fans on Sunday when the lowest section of the stand collapsed. About 35 people were standing on the section that was affected.

One player put his hands on his head when it happened before other players punched the air when it became apparent that nobody had been hurt. Fans quickly clambered upwards, away from the affected part of the stand.

NEC director Wilco van Schaik told Dutch broadcaster NOS that, as far as he knew, nobody was injured. "There was a container under the stand and that prevented anything more serious," he said.

Nijmegen Mayor Hubert Bruls said he was shocked.

"Luckily, as far as we know, nobody was injured. I want an investigation as quickly as possible into what happened here," Bruls told NOS. Vitesse midfielder Riechedly Bazoer was among the players who were celebrating with fans.

"It was a shock," he told NOS. "Luckily ... everybody survived," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021