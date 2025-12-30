Dutch Police Capture Suspected IS Member Planning European Attack
Dutch police have arrested a Syrian man suspected of being an Islamic State member planning a European attack, as discovered through his social media. The man was apprehended in Vlissingen, Netherlands. His detention has been extended by 30 days for further investigation into the supposed Christmas-time threat.
Dutch police have detained a 29-year-old Syrian national suspected of being affiliated with the Islamic State and plotting a European attack, officials stated on Tuesday. The arrest comes after investigators noticed threatening posts on the man's social media account, mentioning an unspecified location in Europe around Christmas time.
Authorities have yet to disclose details regarding the alleged planned attack or provide evidence supporting claims of his ties to the Islamic State. The man was apprehended on December 18th at his residence in Vlissingen, located in the southwest of the Netherlands.
A court ruled to extend his detention by at least 30 days as the investigation progresses. The Dutch intelligence agency, AIVD, played a key role in identifying the man's online threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
